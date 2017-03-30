Celtics Wrap: Celtics Can’t Solve Bucks During 103-100 Loss

Share this:

The Boston Celtics’ first game as the top team in the Eastern Conference didn’t go as planned.

The Celtics never got in a rhythym during a 103-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday nigth at TD Garden.

The Celtics were cold for most of the night as they hit on just 12 of 37 attempts from 3-point land. Boston trailed by only one with 30 seconds to play, but Bucks rookie Malcolm Brogdon (16 points) hit a contested fadeaway jump shot to stretch the lead to three with 3.9 seconds remaining.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (22 points) and Khris Middleston(19 points) led the Bucks, while Isaiah Thomas scored 32 points, but only 12 came in the second half.

The Celtics fall to 48-27 with the loss while the Bucks improve to 39-36.

Here’s how it all went down.

STARTING FIVE

Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, Amir Johnson, Al Horford

SMALL BALL

The Bucks got off to an 11-2 start using their length and athleticism to frustrate the C’s

But, head coach Brad Stevens elected to go small in order to match the Bucks’ lineup, substituting Marcus Smart for Johnson. It paid huge dividends as the Celtics went on an 18-6 run after the switch.

The C’s smaller lineup gave Boston more room to operate which led to a number of open looks thanks to great ball movement.

Now THAT is how you move the ball! pic.twitter.com/EFlsIsQ1Rd — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 29, 2017

BENCH DIFFERENCE

The Bucks’ bench outsocred the Celtics’ bench 18-9 during the first half which allowed Milwaukee to take a six-point lead into the break.

The Bucks led by as many as 10 during the second frame, but Thomas scored 20 first-half points to keep the Celtics with in arm’s reach.

IT drops in the floater… And one! pic.twitter.com/1VBPDEDfxU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 30, 2017

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 15 points at the break and Antetokounmpo chipped in with 12.

RARE COMPANY

With a basket during the second quarter, Thomas became the sixth Celtic ever to score 2,000 points in a single season.

With this bucket, Isaiah Thomas becomes the sixth Celtic ever to score 2,000 points in a single season. 👀 pic.twitter.com/iLFbEaB4Qd — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 30, 2017

THERE FOR THE TAKING

The Celtics trailed by three heading into the final quarter, but the Bucks’ lead swelled to eight with seven minutes to go.

But, Boston’s defense began to clamp down on the Bucks toward the end of the frame. After cutting the lead to two, the C’s forced a turnover, and Marcus Smart turned it into points as he drove down the lane and finshed a tough layup to tie the game with under three minutes to play.

The Bucks didn’t fold, however, as Brogdon made back-to-back buckets in the paint to give Milwuakee a four-point lead.

The C’s cut the lead to one with 30 seconds to go, but Brogdon hit a circus heave as the shot clock hit zero to push the lead back to three.

Smart’s last-second attempt wasn’t close and the Bucks grabbed the victory.

PLAY OF THE GAME

“The Greek Freak” is unreal.

Giannis jumps in the cut for the SMASH!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/JrOpmkmlCO — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 30, 2017

UP NEXT

The Celtics will take the floor again Friday when they welcome the Orlando Magic to TD Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m ET.

