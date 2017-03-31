Magic Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Thanks to the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss Thursday night to the Chicago Bulls, the Boston Celtics once again are alone in first place in the Eastern Conference.

And they’ll have a chance to put even more ground between them and the Cavs on Friday night with a home matchup against the dreadful Orlando Magic.

The C’s are 2-0 with two blowout wins against the Magic this season, and they’ll have a chance to make it a clean sweep Friday at TD Garden.

Here’s how you can watch Magic vs. Celtics online.

When: Friday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images