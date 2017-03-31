Magic Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Thanks to the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss Thursday night to the Chicago Bulls, the Boston Celtics once again are alone in first place in the Eastern Conference.
And they’ll have a chance to put even more ground between them and the Cavs on Friday night with a home matchup against the dreadful Orlando Magic.
The C’s are 2-0 with two blowout wins against the Magic this season, and they’ll have a chance to make it a clean sweep Friday at TD Garden.
Here’s how you can watch Magic vs. Celtics online.
When: Friday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
