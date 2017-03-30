Red Sox Foundation To Host ‘Bacon And Beer Festival’ At Fenway Park

Share this:

Who doesn’t love bacon and beer?

The Red Sox Foundation will combine the two classics Saturday, May 13, when it hosts Eat Boston’s eighth annual “Bacon and Beer Festival” at Fenway Park.

Fans will be able to sample bacon-inspired dishes and beers from various local chefs and breweries at the event, which is scheduled to run from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“It’s very exciting to bring the Bacon and Beer Festival back to America’s best venue,” Aaron Cohen, founder of Eat Boston and Gracie’s Ice Cream, said in a press release. “The chefs have always made amazingly creative dishes, and I can’t wait to see what year eight brings.”

Tickets for the event are on sale now at redsox.com/bacon. General Admission is $52. VIP tickets are $135 and include early entrance to the event, a bleacher ticket to the Boston Red Sox’s 7:10 p.m. game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway, an event T-shirt and tote bag, a Red Sox giveaway item and a coupon for a special bacon dish at the game.

Proceeds benefit the Red Sox Foundation, Lovin Spoonfuls, and Community Servings.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images