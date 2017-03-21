Watch Questionable Penalty On Dominic Moore That Sealed Bruins’ Fate In Loss

Share this:

The Boston Bruins left Toronto with a bitter taste in their mouths, and with good reason.

The Bruins fell to the Maple Leafs 4-2 on Monday night in a crucial Atlantic Division matchup at Air Canada Centre. But the score was tied at 1-1 heading down the stretch until Toronto’s Tyler Bozak netted a power play goal with 2:57 remaining in regulation.

How did the Maple Leafs get on the man advantage, you ask? Bruins forward Dominic Moore was whistled for interference on this play:

It’s a questionable call, to say the least. Sure, the Leafs’ Nikita Soshnikov takes a fall, but it certainly looks like Soshnikov embellishes the contact, and hits like these happen all the time in hockey — especially in front of the net, where players get physical while battling for position.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy had some strong words about Moore’s penalty after the game.

“I thought it was an egregious call, to be perfectly honest with you,” Cassidy said, via the The Boston Globe. “That’s a guy driving the net. Their guy’s there. It happens probably 100 times during the course of the game.”

The call gave Toronto’s elite power play unit a chance to net the game-winner, and it cashed in when Bozak beat goaltender Tuukka Rask with a wicked wrist shot.

Bozak PP goal to give the lead with less than two minutes left. V nice fake shot/pass from JvR. pic.twitter.com/g65nbfVLUI — Wendel Clarkson (@MuchTruculence) March 21, 2017

The B’s won’t have time to dwell on the call, though, as they’re back in action Tuesday night to take on the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden.

