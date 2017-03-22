‘Wally’s Opening Day’ To Debut April 2 On NESN

Share this:

A new animated show featuring Wally the Green Monster is coming to NESN.

“Wally’s Opening Day” will premiere Sunday, April 2 on NESN at 5 p.m. ET. The 30-minute show, which is presented by ’47 Brand with the support of XFINITY On Demand and New England Ford Dealers, is part of the Red Sox’s “Calling All Kids” initiative, and it will air the night before Boston opens its 2017 season.

According to a Red Sox press release, the show is centered around Wally missing the ride from spring training back to Fenway Park. Wally then has to rely on help from those around him to make sure the April tradition goes on, freak spring snowstorm and all.

“Using animation to capture the attention of younger fans was particularly appealing, and the idea to tell the story of the club and the ballpark through the eyes of Wally the Green Monster gave us a relatable way for children to connect,” Linda Henry, executive producer of “Wally’s Opening Day” and wife to Red Sox owner John W. Henry, said in the press release. “The young fans who fell in love with Wally when he was introduced 20 years ago are now grown, and we are excited to share this next chapter in his story with a new generation.

“By using a medium they’re drawn to, and a beloved character they can identify with, we hope young fans will come away with a sense of history and connection to Boston, the Red Sox, and Fenway Park.”

Tom Kenny (“SpongeBob SquarePants”) is the voice of Wally and is among the numerous stars involved in the special.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images