Zdeno Chara’s Slap Shot Hits Bruins’ Emergency Goaltender Where It Hurts

Zdeno Chara has one of the hardest slap shots in the NHL, and the Boston Bruins’ emergency practice goaltender learned that the in the worst possible way.

Massachusetts State Police trooper Keith Segee was minding the net at Bruins practice Wednesday when he came face-to-face with the big defenseman. Chara sent a shot Segee’s way, and he stopped it, but it was what he stopped the shot with that really hurt.

VIDEO: Mass State Trooper and Bruins emergency practice goalie Kevin Segee took a Chara blast in the family jewels. Tough gig. Great work by CSN shooter Glenn Gleason to get this A post shared by Joe Haggerty (@hackswithhaggs) on Mar 29, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

In case you’re unaware of just how mean Chara’s slap shot is, he’s a five-time winner of the league’s hardest shot competition. In fact, the Slovak defenseman set the record at a whopping 108.8 mph in 2012.

And if Segee didn’t know that before taking a puck straight to the groin, he certainly does now.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images