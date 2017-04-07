’47, Carhartt Reward Hard-Working Red Sox Fans With Gear, Trot Nixon Visit, More

Share this:

Tweet







Hard work isn’t always acknowledged. ’47 and Carhartt changed that Friday, collaborating to reward hard-working fans in Boston and Detroit with some sweet Red Sox and Tigers gear, along with other surprises.

For their Boston stop, ’47 and Carhartt chose the passionate employees at Harpoon Brewery, who work tirelessly day-in and day-out.

The Harpoon crew showed up to what they thought would be a normal day of work. Instead, they were greeted with food trucks and music, an exclusive look at gear from the new ’47 and Carhartt collection, and a surprise visit from 2004 World Series champion Trot Nixon, one of the hardest-working players in Red Sox history.

That wasn’t all. Twelve lucky employees then were taken to Fenway Park for a private watch party, where they sat back and relaxed in the NESN suite to view the Red Sox face the Tigers on the big-screen TV.

Watch the video in the player above to hear from Nixon and the Harpoon employees, and follow along on their fun-filled day, thanks to ’47 and Carhartt.

Thumbnail photo via Scott Dello-Iacono/NESN