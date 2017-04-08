Brandon Carlo Leaves Bruins-Capitals With Injury After Hit From Alex Ovechkin

Share this:

The Boston Bruins entered Saturday’s game against the Washington Capitals without top-four defenseman Torey Krug, who left Thursday’s loss to the Ottawa Senators with a lower body injury.

It took them less than 20 minutes of action to lose another defenseman Saturday.

Bruins blueliner Brandon Carlo had to be helped off the ice after being hit along the boards by Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin in the first period.

Brandon Carlo slow to get up after Alex Ovechkin drives him into the boards pic.twitter.com/1vWSXbfYK0 — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) April 8, 2017

The B’s announced at the beginning of the second period that Carlo would not return because of an upper body injury.

B’s interim head coach Bruce Cassidy had to use five defensemen — Zdeno Chara, Colin Miller, Kevan Miller, Adam McQuaid and John-Michael Liles — for the rest of the game.

