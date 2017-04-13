Frank Vatrano’s First Ever Playoff Goal Ties Bruins Vs. Senators Score

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins were in desperate need of a spark late in Wednesday night’s Game 1 against the Ottawa Senators.

After a fairly active opening frame, Boston’s offense was silent in the second period as it didn’t register a single shot on net.

But nearly five minutes into the third period, Frank Vatrano would answer the bell. After finding space in the center of Ottawa’s zone, Vatrano zipped a wrist shot past Senators goalie Craig Anderson to even the score at 1-1.

Frankie Vatrano gets the Bruins on the board pic.twitter.com/DKCiPwsqMs — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 13, 2017

The tally was Vatrano’s first-career playoff score and couldn’t have come at a better time for the Bruins.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images