Bruins Injuries: David Krejci Out For Game 2; Colin Miller Questionable

The Boston Bruins once again will be without David Krejci on Saturday, but at least they have a little more notice this time around.

The Bruins center tried to give it a go in warmups before Game 1 of Boston’s Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series with the Ottawa Senators, but he was a late scratch. Krejci also will miss Game 2 on Saturday afternoon in Ottawa, interim head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Friday afternoon.

Here are the lines the Bruins used at practice Friday.

Boston also could be without defenseman Colin Miller who left Game 1 after taking a knee-to-knee hit from the Senators’ Mark Borowiecki. Miller was at Bruins practice Friday, but he left the ice early and was limited in what he did. If Miller can’t go, Joe Morrow — who hasn’t played since Jan. 22 — will draw back into the lineup.

