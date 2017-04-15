Bruins Vs. Senators Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 2 Online

Share this:

The Boston Bruins have a chance to take a commanding 2-0 first-round playoff series lead over the Ottawa Senators when these Atlantic Division rivals battle Saturday at the Canadian Tire Centre in Game 2.

The Bruins won Game 1 on Wednesday with an impressive third-period comeback capped by a game-winning goal from Brad Marchand.

The B’s also haven’t won the first two games of a playoff series on the road since the 2013 Eastern Conference Finals against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Here’s how to watch Bruins vs. Senators Game 2 online.

When: Saturday, April 15, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

