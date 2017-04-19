Bruins Face-Off Live

Guy Boucher, Senators Have No Thoughts Of Taking A 3-1 Series Lead Vs. Bruins

by on Wed, Apr 19, 2017 at 7:17PM
The Boston Bruins have their backs against the wall and will try to even the series against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

The Senators had the day off on Tuesday and head coach Guy Boucher said the team has “zero” thoughts of taking a jump out to a 3-1 series lead and is solely focused on Game 4 against the Bruins.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava caught up with the Senators’ coach and players and you can hear what they had to say in the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

