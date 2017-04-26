Here Are The Best Players Who Played For The Red Sox Before Joining Yankees

Share this:

For as much history and supposed hatred there is between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, there certainly have been a lot of players to play for both clubs.

Free agency changed baseball in an endless number of ways, and given the big-market status of both the Red Sox and Yankees, going from one team to another doesn’t seem as crazy as it might have back in the day.

Weather permitting, the Red Sox and Yankees will start their 2017 season series Wednesday night, and when they do, there’s a good chance former Red Sox All-Star outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury will be in New York’s lineup. He’s just the latest in a growing line of players who played for Boston before joining the Yankees.