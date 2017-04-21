Join Bud Light At British Beer Company In Walpole For Bruins Game 5 Watch Party

Share this:

It’s do-or-time for your Boston Bruins.

The Bruins have their backs against the wall and will try to stave off elimination Friday night in Game 5 of their Stanley Cup playoffs series against the Ottawa Senators. And if you need to be around a bunch of Bruins fans to help calm your nerves, why not head down to the British Beer Company in Walpole for a B’s watch party?

NESN and Bud Light are once again teaming up to throw a watch party where you could have a chance to win prizes or appear on an upcoming episode of “The Ultimate Bruins Show.”

The fun starts at 7 p.m. ET, so we’ll see you there.