Opening day is here and Boston Red Sox fans gathered at Tilted Kilt near Fenway Park to celebrate the start of the new season.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt spoke to some fans and asked them how they thought the team would do in 2017.

Watch the video above to see the responses and make sure to check out Tilted Kilt throughout the Red Sox’s homestand to get a chance to win prizes, tickets and enjoy some Buds.

Thumbnail photo via NESN/Andre Khatchaturian