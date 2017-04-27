Red Sox Minor Leaguer Critically Injured In Deadly Florida Car Crash

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox received some scary news Wednesday night regarding one of their young prospects.

Kevin Steen, a 20-year-old pitcher for the Single-A Lowell Spinners, was critically injured late Wednesday night in a car crash outside Fort Myers, Fla. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11:46 p.m. ET, when a car headed eastbound on Lee Boulevard veered over the median, went airborne and crashed into the SUV of Steen, who was driving westbound.

The eastbound car caught fire, and the driver died at the scene. Steen was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital and is in critical condition, according to FOX4 in Fort Myers.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire Red Sox organization are with minor league player Kevin Steen, who sustained serious injuries in a car accident in Florida (Wednesday) night,” the Red Sox said in a statement Thursday, via CBS Boston. “The club will update his condition at the appropriate time.”

The Red Sox selected Steen, an Oak Ridge, Tennessee, native, in the ninth round of the 2014 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. He began his career with the Gulf Coast Red Sox in 2014 and was promoted to the Spinners in 2015.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images