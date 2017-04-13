Sharks Vs. Oilers Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 1 Online

Share this:

The Edmonton Oilers made the Stanely Cup playoffs for the first time since 2006 and recorded their first 100-point season in over 30 years.

The Oilers will kick off their postseason run against the defending Western Conference champion San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

The Sharks stumbled into the playoffs having dropped from first place to third place in the Pacific Division over the past month.

The Oilers, on the other hand, haven’t lost at home since March 12 and are led by NHL points leader Connor McDavid.

Here’s how you can watch Sharks-Oilers online.

When: Wednesday, April 12, at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

