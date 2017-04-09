Would Bruins Rather Face Capitals Or Senators In Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Share this:

The Boston Bruins finished their regular season with a 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden.

Now, the B’s will have to wait and see who they will face in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The two possible opponents for the Bruins are the Ottawa Senators and Capitals.

If the Toronto Maple Leafs pick up a point in their regular-season finale against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the B’s will face the Capitals. Otherwise, they will meet the Senators when the Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

But who would the Bruins rather face?

Hear NESN.com’s Nick Goss and Michaela Vernava break down the B’s potential playoff opponents in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images