Celtics Vs. Wizards Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online

The second-round NBA playoff series between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards has been dominated by the home team.

After two Celtics wins in Boston to begin the series, the Wizards earned two blowout victories in Washington to even the series. The Game 5 winner goes on to take the series more than 75 percent of the time, so there’s a lot at stake at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Wizards Game 5 online.

When: Wednesday, May 10, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images