Here’s How Cubs’ World Series Trophy Was Damaged At Concert In Boston

It seemed like a good idea at the time.

Saturday night’s “Hot Stove Cool Music” concert at the Paradise Rock Club in Boston, hosted in part by Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations and former Boston Red Sox general manager Theo Epstein, linked two recent World Series champions. So Epstein and Co. decided to bring along some high-end hardware: the 2016 Cubs World Series trophy and the 2004 Red Sox World Series trophy.

The hardware even found its way to the crowd, as several lucky fans got to put their hands on the historic trophies while Epstein jammed onstage with Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder.

Passing the trophies around #maybethatwasntagoodidea #chicagocubs #bostonredsox #hotstovecoolmusic #eddievedder A post shared by @somebodyisalwayswatching on Apr 29, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

Pretty cool, right? Well, there was one problem: Chicago’s first World Series trophy in 108 years didn’t escape unscathed. According to The Boston Globe, “at least a few” of the 30 gold-plated flags on top of the Cubs’ trophy snapped off as it was passed around.

In fact, you can see in the video that Epstein is beckoning to have the trophies brought back onstage, but it appears his efforts were too little, too late.

Per the Globe, the flags later were retrieved, and the trophy was fixed in time for it to be displayed at Fenway Park during Sunday night’s Red Sox-Cubs game. But it’s safe to say that if Chicago wins another title, Epstein will keep a closer leash on the trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images