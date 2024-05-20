Red Sox fans might’ve had unfortunate flashbacks Monday afternoon when Xander Bogaerts left the Padres’ game against the Braves with an apparent shoulder injury.

Bogaerts suffered the injury while diving for a ground ball, a play eerily similar to the one that resulted in Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery last month.

Obviously, the hope is that Bogaerts’ injury isn’t as significant. But the former Red Sox star nevertheless was in visible pain, with a trainer tending to him on the field before Bogaerts exited the contest in the third inning.

Bogaerts is in the second year of an 11-year, $280 million contract he signed with San Diego last offseason after a decade-long run in Boston that included five Silver Slugger awards, four All-Star selections and two World Series titles. This is his first season as a full-time second baseman, as the Padres moved him to the other side of the bag with Ha-Seong Kim playing shortstop.

It’s been tough sledding for Bogaerts out west, as he had an up-and-down 2023 with the Padres and struggled out of the gate in 2024. The 31-year-old recently showed signs of life at the plate, but the injury he suffered Monday obviously has the potential to be a major setback.