Fred Hoiberg Isn’t Going To Like This Video Of Blatant Isaiah Thomas Carry

Share this:

Tweet







Avert your eyes, Fred Hoiberg.

The Chicago Bulls coach made headlines in his team’s first-round NBA playoff series with the Celtics when he complained about Boston point guard Isaiah Thomas’ tendency to carry.

Worrying about carrying in basketball seems pointless. If you look closely enough, there’s a good chance you’ll see everyone carrying in the NBA. But one video posted to Twitter on Wednesday shows a pretty blatant one from IT during the C’s Game 5 against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden in the teams’ second-round series.

Somewhere Fred Hoiberg shakes his head pic.twitter.com/RofaeMZuc3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 11, 2017

Yup, that’s definitely a carry.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images