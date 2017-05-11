Boston Celtics

Fred Hoiberg Isn’t Going To Like This Video Of Blatant Isaiah Thomas Carry

by on Wed, May 10, 2017 at 9:06PM
2,428

Avert your eyes, Fred Hoiberg.

The Chicago Bulls coach made headlines in his team’s first-round NBA playoff series with the Celtics when he complained about Boston point guard Isaiah Thomas’ tendency to carry.

Worrying about carrying in basketball seems pointless. If you look closely enough, there’s a good chance you’ll see everyone carrying in the NBA. But one video posted to Twitter on Wednesday shows a pretty blatant one from IT during the C’s Game 5 against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden in the teams’ second-round series.

Yup, that’s definitely a carry.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN