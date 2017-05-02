Manny Machado’s Home Run Trot Was Absurdly Slow, One Of The Slowest Of His Career

Share this:

Manny Machado beat the Red Sox in a big way Monday night, and he sure took his time to enjoy himself.

Machado dazzled defensively and hit a long solo home run in the Orioles’ 5-2 win over the Boston Red Sox in the first game since Matt Barnes launched a fastball up near Machado’s head in the two teams’ last meeting last weekend.

The Orioles third baseman clobbered a Rick Porcello pitch in the sixth inning high up over the Green Monster to push Baltimore’s lead to 1-0. Then, perhaps unsurprisingly, Machado took his sweet time running the bases — even to the point where the MASN broadcast crew recognized how slowly he was running.

And it didn’t just seem like he was moving slower than normal.

.@statcast had Manny Machado's home run trot at 29.2 seconds… Since 2015 he's only had one slower trot than that. — Daren Willman (@darenw) May 2, 2017

According to Machado, however, the trot was business as usual.

“I mean, that’s normal. Nothing different,” Machado told reporters, per MASNsports.com. “I see the ball like I always do and I start running the bases.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images