Manny Machado’s Home Run Trot Was Absurdly Slow, One Of The Slowest Of His Career

Manny Machado beat the Red Sox in a big way Monday night, and he sure took his time to enjoy himself.
Machado dazzled defensively and hit a long solo home run in the Orioles’ 5-2 win over the Boston Red Sox in the first game since Matt Barnes launched a fastball up near Machado’s head in the two teams’ last meeting last weekend.
The Orioles third baseman clobbered a Rick Porcello pitch in the sixth inning high up over the Green Monster to push Baltimore’s lead to 1-0. Then, perhaps unsurprisingly, Machado took his sweet time running the bases — even to the point where the MASN broadcast crew recognized how slowly he was running.
And it didn’t just seem like he was moving slower than normal.
According to Machado, however, the trot was business as usual.
“I mean, that’s normal. Nothing different,” Machado told reporters, per MASNsports.com. “I see the ball like I always do and I start running the bases.”
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
