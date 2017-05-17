NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Preview: Celtics, Cavs Set For Big Matchup

Share this:

The Boston Celtics’ memorable week will continue Wednesday night with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

And NESN.com has all the angles covered before tip-off at TD Garden.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava, Darren Hartwell and Cameron McDonough took to Facebook Live on Wednesday to discuss the buildup to Game 1, including the Celtics winning the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery, how “pump” the TD Garden crowd will be and how rest might impact the series.

You can hear about all that and more in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images