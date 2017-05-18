Photo Of LeBron James, Isaiah Thomas Perfectly Describes Cavs-Celtics Game 1

Share this:

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals wasn’t pretty for the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics entered the game riding high after advancing past the Washington Wizards and earning the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but that enthusiasm did little to stop the Cavaliers in Cleveland’s 117-104 win at TD Garden.

There were plenty of examples of the Cavs overpowering the Celtics throughout the game, but none can top what LeBron James did to Isaiah Thomas on this play.

here is a photo depicting how badly the Celtics wanted the 1 seed and how it's working out for them pic.twitter.com/C5VZImSBrD — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) May 18, 2017

Lebron James almost baptized Isaiah Thomas 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/hnOZ6NcDk0 — Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker5) May 18, 2017

Ouch.

Maybe IT and the C’s will have more luck Friday night in Game 2.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images