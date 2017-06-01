Pontus Aberg Opens Scoring In Predators-Penguins Game 2 With Sweet Goal

Share this:

The Nashville Predators got some unlikely help early in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Rookie forward Pontus Aberg dangled through Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta, going all the way to the net before opening up and putting the puck over Penguins goalie Matt Murray’s glove.

Pontus Aberg just put Olli Maatta on a poster, 1-0 #Preds pic.twitter.com/nN5uRZhPJk — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) June 1, 2017

With an injury to top forward Ryan Johansen, the Predators have been forced to give more ice time to young, inexperienced players, and their energy seems to be fitting in quite nicely with Nashville’s style.

Aberg now has five points in 11 playoff games and seven points overall in his career. The Penguins and Predators went into the first intermission tied 1-1.

