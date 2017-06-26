Avery Bradley’s All-Defensive Team Snub Pissed Off Several NBA Players

Share this:

Avery Bradley is often considered one of the best on-ball defenders in the NBA, but the Boston Celtics guard was not recognized for his defensive efforts in the 2016-17 season.

The NBA revealed its All-Defensive teams Monday, and Bradley was a glaring omission. Several players around the league were puzzled by the snub, as they aired out their confusion on Twitter.

How did Avery Bradley not make first or second team all defense 🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Jared Sullinger (@Jared_Sully0) June 26, 2017

How the hell Avery Bradley is not in the 1st all defensive team ? — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) June 26, 2017

No Avery Bradley all-defense?! On the behalf of the players… he deserves it! — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) June 26, 2017

Avery Bradley got my vote 🤙🏽 — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) June 26, 2017

What are yall's thoughts on Avery Bradley not making an All NBA Defensive team? 🤔 — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) June 26, 2017

Bradley probably should have been featured on one of the teams, but he was up against stiff competition. Chris Paul and Patrick Beverley earned the honors for guards on the first team, while Tony Allen and Danny Green notched spots on the second.

As for the rest of the squads, Kawhi Leonard, Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert rounded out the first-team unit, while Giannis Antetokounmpo, Andre Roberson and Anthony Davis earned second-team bids.

Thumbnail photo via Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports Images