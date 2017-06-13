Bobby Orr Suite At Ames Boston Hotel Is A Bruins Fan’s Dream (Photos)

Share this:

If you’re a Boston Bruins fan, the Bobby Orr suite at the Ames Boston Hotel is the perfect place to stay.

Th suite is loaded with memorabilia, a floor designed like a hockey rink, a penalty box, tons of pictures, two seats from the old Boston Garden and so much more.

“They did a wonderful job here, the folks here at the Ames,” Orr said Tuesday during a ceremonial puck drop to open the suite.

A good portion of the proceeds from the room will go to Orr’s Hall of Fame museum and community center in Parry Sound, Ontario.

NESN.com was able to get an up close view of the suite Tuesday.

Thumbnail and story photo via Nick Goss/NESN.com