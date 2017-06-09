Eastern Bank Sponsors NESN’s Coverage Of Pride Night At Fenway Park

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox return home to face the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on a special Friday night for fans.

It is Pride Night at Fenway on June 9, 2017 and Eastern Bank is sponsoring NESN’s coverage as a part of their “Join Us for Good” campaign to celebrate individuals and businesses building “good” in their communities.

Prior to Friday’s Red Sox game, Eastern Bank Vice Chairman and President Quincy Miller joined NESN’s Tom Caron on “Red Sox First Pitch” to talk more about the campaign and you can hear what he had to say in the video above.