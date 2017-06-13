ESPN Accidentally Forgets About Larry Bird In Hilarious Twitter Gaffe

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have had countless storied Hall of Famers grace their championship rosters over the years, and ESPN forgot about one of the key members of the storied rivalry.

The Worldwide Leader is preparing to roll out its two-part 30 for 30 film, “Best of Enemies,” that chronicles the 1980s rivalry between the two NBA juggernauts. So ESPN decided to post a hypothetical game to Twitter, containing the five best players at each position for the two teams, and asked fans to choose a starting five within the salary requirements of $15.

Unfortunately for ESPN, though, it accidentally forgot to put Larry Bird on the list.

ESPN also misspelled Robert Parish’s name.

Oops.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images