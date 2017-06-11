Kickboxer Attacked By Angry Fans After Brutal KO In Frightening Scene

Share this:

If you’re going to a kickboxing match, you’re going to witness violence. But Saturday’s bout between Murthel Groenhart and Harut Grigorian took that to a new scary level.

The chaos began in the second round of the Glory 42 kickboxing event in Paris, when Groenhart landed a knee to Grigorian’s face. For some inexplicable reason, the Armenian middleweight turned his back to Groenhart and walked in the other direction. Seeing his opportunity, the Dutch fighter knocked Grigorian cold with a vicious right hook.

While brutal and unexpected, Groenhart’s knockout punch was completely legal. But the fight dissolved into absolute madness from there, as a pair of spectators stormed the ring and started attacking Groenhart.

One of the fans landed a pretty vicious shot on Groenhart before security pulled them away.

Fortunately, both fighters were OK after the bizarre sequence. Groenhart even shared an Instagram post thanking Grigorian for the fight and adding that the two are “sportsmen and we respect each other,” per The Washington Post. (Groenhart’s Instagram is private.)

Still, there’s a good chance Groenhart’s attackers could be facing legal trouble for their actions Saturday.