Patrice Bergeron Wins Fourth Selke Trophy, Ties Bob Gainey For Most Ever

The Frank J. Selke Trophy is heading back to Patrice Bergeron.

The Boston Bruins center was named the 2017 Selke Trophy winner Wednesday night at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas. It was the fourth time he’s won the award, which ties him for the most in NHL history with former Montreal Canadiens forward Bob Gainey. Bergeron’s been a finalist for six straight seasons, and he also won the award in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

And the vote was pretty resoundingly in favor of Bergeron.

The Selke Trophy goes to the best defensive forward and is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association. Bergeron had a plus/minus of plus-12, and he recorded 21 goals and 32 assists for 53 points.

