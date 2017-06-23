Relive David Ortiz’s Most Memorable Playoff Heroics With Red Sox

Share this:

No player in Boston Red Sox history — perhaps even Major League Baseball history — seized pressure-packed situations quite like David Ortiz. He was, by definition, clutch.

Ortiz had an illustrious 14-year run with the Red Sox in which he slugged 483 home runs, earned 10 All-Star selections, racked up seven Silver Slugger awards and won three World Series titles, yet Big Papi always seemed to save his most amazing moments for the game’s biggest stage.

The Red Sox will retire Ortiz’s No. 34 on Friday night at Fenway Park, officially cementing him in Boston baseball lore. As they do, let’s look back at some of Ortiz’s postseason heroics, courtesy of the following MLB.com video, which takes us up until the 2013 World Series won by Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images