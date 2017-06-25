Boston Red Sox

Watch Red Sox’s Mitch Moreland Blast 415-Foot Home Run Vs. Angels

by on Sun, Jun 25, 2017 at 2:30PM
1,256

Mitch Moreland is heating up.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman has been dealing with discomfort in both feet, but he seems to be getting healthy, as he showcased Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox faced an early three-run deficit against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park when Moreland stepped to the plate in the bottom of the second inning.

Moreland got a first-pitch fastball from Parker Bridwell, and he didn’t miss it, launching a deep blast over the right field fence to trim the lead to two.

Take a look at the round-tripper below.

It was Moreland’s 11th home run of the campaign and he got all of it.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

More Stories

NESN Team
COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

© 2017 NESN