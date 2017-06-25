Watch Red Sox’s Mitch Moreland Blast 415-Foot Home Run Vs. Angels

Share this:

Mitch Moreland is heating up.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman has been dealing with discomfort in both feet, but he seems to be getting healthy, as he showcased Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox faced an early three-run deficit against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park when Moreland stepped to the plate in the bottom of the second inning.

Moreland got a first-pitch fastball from Parker Bridwell, and he didn’t miss it, launching a deep blast over the right field fence to trim the lead to two.

Take a look at the round-tripper below.

Mitch Moreland launches his 11th HR of the year over the bullpen pic.twitter.com/fCyGRDL5vJ — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) June 25, 2017

It was Moreland’s 11th home run of the campaign and he got all of it.

#Angels 3 @ #RedSox 1 [B2-0o]

Mitch Moreland homers (11): fly ball to RCF (solo) [ 103mph • 415ft • 26°🚀 ]

Viz: pic.twitter.com/1QXIcJK40E — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 25, 2017

