NBA Rumors: Celtics, Aron Baynes Agree To One-Year, $4.3 Million Deal

The Boston Celtics needed to address the interior after losing Amir Johnson, Kelly Olynyk and Tyler Zeller in free agency, and it appears they did just that with their latest reported acquisition.

According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, the Celtics have agreed to a one-year contract with former San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons big man Aron Baynes.

Free agent center Aron Baynes has reached agreement on a one-year, $4.3M deal with the Boston Celtics, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2017

Baynes only averaged 4.4 rebounds per game last season for the Pistons, but in his defense, it’s pretty tough to come down with boards playing alongside Andre Drummond. But as MassLive’s Jay King notes, Baynes’ rebound rate provides an immediate boost for Boston.

Kelly Olynyk led Celtics regulars with a 13.1 rebound rate last year. Baynes checked in at 15.6 — and that was his lowest since rookie yr. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 9, 2017

The 6-foot-10 forward also provides durability, as he’s played in 70 or more games in three of his five seasons in the league.

It remains to be seen how the C’s will use Baynes. In a league that’s shifted to going small more frequently, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Celtics slide Jae Crowder into the power forward position, with Al Horford slated at center. In that scenario, Baynes could serve as a quality asset coming off the bench.

Boston was one of the worst rebounding teams in the league last season, but new faces could help curb that trend in the 2017-18 campaign. Baynes certainly helps that cause, while rookies Ante Zizic and Guerschon Yabusele could provide lifts, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images