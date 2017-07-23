UFC Fighter Shares Nightmarish Selfie In Ambulance After Huge Win

Patrick Cummins picked up a huge split decision win over Gian Villante at Saturday night’s UFC on Fox 25, but you wouldn’t be able to tell by his post-fight selfie.

Following the gruesome match, Cummins posted a photo of himself while in an ambulance. And if you didn’t know any better, you would think it was a shot of a monster in a horror film.

You can check out the selfie below, at your own risk.

A series of blows from Villante early in the first round appeared to be what caused Cummins’ busted-up face.

The hard-fought victory boosted Cummins’ UFC record to 6-4.

