Watch Andrew Benintendi’s Outstanding Catch In Center Field For Red Sox

Andrew Benintendi can flash the leather.

The Boston Red Sox were trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 on Saturday at Tropicana Field during the seventh inning, and Benintendi kept a key runner off the base paths with an incredible catch in left-center field.

Shane Peterson ripped a missile into the gap that looked like it was ticketed for extra bases. But Benintendi, who started in center field, took off and made a leaping catch for the first out of the inning.

Take a look at the amazing play in the tweet below.

Andrew Benintendi flashing some leather vs the Rays pic.twitter.com/aN9EgbmKsr — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) July 8, 2017

Wow.

It turns out the Red Sox’s defense doesn’t suffer that much when Jackie Bradley Jr. enjoys the day off.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images