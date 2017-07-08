Watch Andrew Benintendi’s Outstanding Catch In Center Field For Red Sox

Andrew Benintendi can flash the leather.
The Boston Red Sox were trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 on Saturday at Tropicana Field during the seventh inning, and Benintendi kept a key runner off the base paths with an incredible catch in left-center field.
Shane Peterson ripped a missile into the gap that looked like it was ticketed for extra bases. But Benintendi, who started in center field, took off and made a leaping catch for the first out of the inning.
Take a look at the amazing play in the tweet below.
Wow.
It turns out the Red Sox’s defense doesn’t suffer that much when Jackie Bradley Jr. enjoys the day off.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
