Fantasy Football: 10 Players To Target, 10 Players To Avoid In Keeper Leagues

Part of the fun of playing football is the strategy involved in dynasty/keeper leagues.
And nothing is more important than making the right choices when it comes to players you potentially could have on your roster for years to come.
So, to help you with that, here are 10 players to target in keeper leagues:
Jameis Winston, Quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Winston had no sophomore slump, as he tossed 28 touchdowns and had the Bucs on the verge of a playoff berth.
Marcus Mariota, Quarterback, Tennessee Titans
Mariota saw impressive improvements in his passing yards, touchdowns and passer rating in his second season, and his interception total actually dropped. He also had his team close to the playoffs.
Carson Wentz, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles
Wentz is more of a project than Winston and Mariota, but he’s the clear No. 1 quarterback in Philly and had his team finish a respectable 7-9 as a rookie.
Tyreek Hill, Wide Receiver, Kansas City Chiefs
The man who electrified the NFL with his return ability also is the new top wideout for the Chiefs.
DeVante Parker, Wide Receiver, Miami Dolphins
Injuries derailed Parker’s rookie season, but he had a nice breakout season in 2016. While there are big questions at quarterback in Miami, he will be one of the top options regardless of the QB.
Sammy Watkins, Wide Receiver, Buffalo Bills
Watkins also has had injury issues, but he could be a very rewarding pick if he drops in your draft.
Christian McCaffrey, Running Back, Carolina Panthers
You want to take a smart chance on potential rookie standouts in dynasty leagues (i.e. Ezekiel Elliott), and McCaffrey could be that player in 2017. Or…
Leonard Fournette, Running Back, Jacksonville Jaguars
Fournette has a pretty good chance at that distinction, too.
Hunter Henry, Tight End, Los Angeles Chargers
Henry had eight touchdown receptions as a rookie, and Antonio Gates isn’t getting any younger.
Michael Thomas, Wide Receiver, New Orleans Saints
Thomas emerged as one of the top wideouts in the league as a rookie, and he should be a coveted fantasy football player this season.
And 10 players to avoid:
Jared Goff, Quarterback, Los Angeles Rams
The Goff era in Los Angeles got off to a rough start, and he hasn’t given fantasy owners any indication he’s worth a pick.
Mark Ingram, Running Back, New Orleans Saints
Ingram had the best season of his career in 2016, but the Saints since have brought in Adrian Peterson.
Adrian Peterson, Running Back, New Orleans Saints
Peterson is 32, and he’s now entering a new team and system after spending his entire career with the Minnesota Vikings. He also only played in three games last season.
Marshawn Lynch, Running Back, Oakland Raiders
How will Lynch look after coming out of retirement? How much longer will he play before retirement No. 2? There simply are too many question marks for considering Lynch as a long-term RB fantasy option.
LeGarrette Blount, Running Back, Philadelphia Eagles
Blount set a new Patriots record with 18 TDs last season, but he’s joining a new team and almost is 31 years old.
Latavius Murray, Running Back, Minnesota Vikings
Murray also is in a new place after a strong 2016 season, and he has to compete with rookie Dalvin Cook for playing time.
Julian Edelman, Wide Receiver, New England Patriots
The problem with the Patriots is they have too many options for fantasy owners, and that always makes their wide receivers and running backs risky, including Edelman.
Demaryius Thomas, Wide Receiver, Denver Broncos
The Broncos no longer have Gary Kubiak as their coach, and the quarterback options include Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch.
Emmanuel Sanders, Wide Receiver, Denver Broncos
See Thomas, Demaryius.
Martellus Bennett, Tight End, Green Bay Packers
Bennett had an excellent 2016 campaign with the Patriots, but what are the chances he will do the same this year?
