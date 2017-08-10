Irish Singer Mick Konstantin Releases Catchy Conor McGregor Ballad

Many Irish heroes in history have been immortalized through song.

You can add Conor McGregor to the illustrious list.

Irish singer Mick Konstantin penned a catchy tune called “There’s Only One Conor McGregor” which quickly went viral on YouTube to pay tribute to the UFC lightweight champion as he gets set to fight Floyd Mayweather later on this month.

Konstantin plays an ukulele as he sings about McGregor’s rise to the top in the combat sports world. The singer also refers to The Notorious’ conquests against Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez, his luxurious lifestyle and predicts McGregor will “knock out Floyd Mayweather.”

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Michael Konstantin