Red Sox’s Chris Sale Explains Why He Incorporates Fast Pace On The Mound

Chris Sale has been a pleasure to watch this season, but not just because of his lights-out stuff.

The Boston Red Sox ace employs great pace on the mound, as games he starts typically are quicker than a normal Major League Baseball contest.

In an interview on WEEI’s Ordway, Merloni and Fauria as part of the Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon presented by Arbella Insurance Foundation, Sale sympathized with baseball fans who dread lengthy games and explained why he works so fast on the hill.

“Nobody wants to sit around for three hours,” Sale told WEEI. “Umpires, fans, even the players. We don’t want to be out there for three-and-a-half or four hours. That’s absurd,” he said. “For me, it’s not that hard. I play once per week and have one job: get the ball, throw the ball. Anything else other than that is kind of wasted.”

Sale’s style certainly has paid off in his first season with the Red Sox. The left-hander currently boasts a 14-4 record with a 2.51 ERA and a MLB-leading 241 strikeouts. The six-time All-Star appears to be the front-runner for the American League Cy Young Award, much to the chagrin of New York Yankees fans, who Sale knows aren’t very fond of him.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images