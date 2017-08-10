Watch Red Sox’s Rick Porcello Overpower Rays With Immaculate Inning

The bottom half of the sixth inning didn’t last very long for the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night.

Boston Red Sox starter Rick Porcello made extremely quick work of the Rays in the sixth, striking out the side in order on just nine pitches to complete the “immaculate inning.”

Porcello became just the 84th pitcher in Major League Baseball to accomplish the feat. The Red Sox also are the only team to post two immaculate innings this season, as closer Craig Kimbrel logged one on May 11 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

