Flyers Fan Recommends Tasering Tuukka Rask, But Bruins Still Win

The Philadelphia Flyers can’t solve Tuukka Rask. That doesn’t mean their fans haven’t.

The City of Brotherly Love has made headlines this week after a Phillies fan stormed the field at Citizens Bank Park and was subsequently Tasered. Seeing its effectiveness, the residents of Philadelphia are hoping it can transfer to the ice.

Of course, it can’t, and Rask allowed just one goal in the Bruins’ 4-1 victory on Wednesday night, and it would now probably take more than a Taser to give the Flyers a chance at this point.

Come to think of it, it’s not the first opponent’s building that’s offered a suggestion via cardboard sign that didn’t work out.

Photo of the day

Quote of the day

“It was just a feel. I’m screwed up, I know. That’s why I swung at the first pitch [so often] — so I can hit it, get on with it. I didn’t have to do it all over again.”

—Nomar Garciaparra, in The Boston Globe, on why he went through his routine in the batter’s box

Comment of the day

David Krejci got bundled by Mike Richards in open ice on Wednesday night. The Bruins scored seconds later, but they lost Krejci for the remainder of the game. While the exact extent of Krejci’s injury is unknown, he could be out for a while.

Now, Boston fans have a reputation seeing things through Black and Gold-colored glasses, but the majority of them seem to be in agreement that the hit on Krejci was just a part of playoff hockey.

“[Taking out Richards is] not just not smart — it’s lame. I hate it when players ‘retaliate’ and start fights in response to clean hits. What’s next, punching a guy out if he tries to deke your goalie? As others have said, losing Krejci sucks, but I for one am happy that we’re the kind of team that plays through a clean hit rather than getting in a huff about it.”

–ftyuv

Video of the day

Dear kids of America,

This whole parkour thing is typically a bad idea for you to try.







