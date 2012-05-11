Babe Ruth’s Former Sudbury Home Up for Sale, Brings Back Memories of Slugger’s Many Exploits (Photos)

It's the house that Ruth bought.

The Sudbury, Mass., home where Babe Ruth lived for a few years while playing with the Yankees is up for sale.

The asking price? $1.65 million. That's quite the appreciation for the house of a Major League Baseball legend who made a mere $900,000 or so during his career.

Ruth lived in the home from 1922 to 1926, broker Scott Adamson of Coldwell Banker Residential brokerage told The Associated Press. Ruth had left Boston for the Yankees by then.

The abode — named Home Plate Farm — still has "many of the original features," Adamson said.

The five-bedroom home has three and a half bathrooms, a plush lawn, and an indoor layout and decorating style that harkens back to 1920s styles in some spots.

But the real intrigue for any house that Ruth owned is what happened when the Bambino was in town. Ruth is known for his wild side, including a penchant for hot dogs and beer. (And maybe sweets, too, although the Baby Ruth candy bar was not necessarily named after him.)

Ruth also liked to jaunt down to a hunting cabin he rented on the nearby Willis Pond, where he once reportedly lugged a piano out for a late-night party on the ice. When the ice melted, the piano disappeared, leaving a different legend for locals to chase in the years after Ruth had moved on.

While another family has lived in the home for the past 30 years, many touches of Ruth remain, Adamson said, including one room that has burn marks on the floor where Ruth would flick ashes from his cigar.

Click here to see inside Babe Ruth's new home>>

Click here to see the ever-entertaining Babe Ruth>>

Photo via Twitter/@GBertrandRDS