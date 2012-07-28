Andrew Bailey Willing to Let Alfredo Aceves Finish the Season as the Red Sox Closer If Needed

NEW YORK — Andrew Bailey is willing to make a sacrifice. Since he's missed the majority of the 2012 season, the All-Star pitcher is willing to yield the closer's role to Alfredo Aceves for the rest of the year.

Having acknowledged that Boston's bullpen has already developed a rhythm, Bailey doesn't want to mess up the chemistry. As a result, he volunteered to pitch in whatever role is needed upon his return.

"I don't really care, I just want to pitch," Bailey said. "At this point, I've missed enough time to know that 'Hey, he's done a hell of a job this year and the bullpen has been great all year,' so for me, I just want to find my role — whatever that is — and finish the year and get to the playoffs.

"That's what our goal is and I've said that from day one. Even in Oakland, I didn't care what I'm doing as long as I'm pitching good in the big leagues and we're winning. That's all I care about."

The former closer is primed for a return. Before Saturday's game against the Yankees, Bailey tossed 25 pitches — including all his pitches — in a live batting practice session, which he deemed went well.

Now, Bailey will move onto to his minor league rehab assignment. Red Sox manager Bobby Valentine said Bailey would be headed south to pitch an inning in Gulf Coast League action.

"We'd like to get him, in all those baseball terms, we'd like to get him out there about eight times with a back-to-back, an inning started and then go out for another inning," Valentine said. "It's a process. Weeks, at least. Weeks."

But Bailey plans to be patient. After being shelved for the most of the season, he wants to perform at the highest level when he re-joins the club.

"I'm just looking to pitch in the big leagues again and finish this year healthy and strong and where we want to be as a team," Bailey said. "For me, you can't duplicate that adrenaline you feel in a big league game in the minor leagues or live BP. That'll come with time."

It should bode well for the Red Sox.

