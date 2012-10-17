New Media (NESN.com) Internship

The New England Sports Network (NESN) is owned by the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins and delivered to over 4 million homes throughout the six-state New England region and nationally as NESN National. The definitive source for New England sports programming, NESN has consistently been one of the top rated regional sports network in the country and was the first regional sports network in the country to originate every game and studio show in high definition.

NESN was launched in 1984 as one of the country’s first regional sports networks. We’re currently New England’s largest television network reaching over 4 million homes in 9 designated market areas. We provide extended basic cable channel + distribution on all major satellite providers and telecast approximately 150 Red Sox games throughout New England. We had the highest baseball ratings of any regional sports network in the country from 2004 to 2009. We telecast approximately 73 Bruins regular season games and the first two playoff rounds exclusively. We’re a leader in high definition broadcasts and NESN produces all Red Sox and Bruins games in HD, as well as all studio programs from our 40,000 square foot state-of–the art facility. We produce other local programs and events including NESN Daily, Beanpot Hockey, Hockey East, Champions Cup Boston Tennis, Minor League Baseball and the Little League New England Regional Tournament. We’re located 5 miles from downtown Boston in Watertown, MA

2013 Spring Semester Internship (January – April)

POSITION SUMMARY:

Provide a variety of support to NESN.com’s daily operations while gaining valuable experience in various aspects of new media.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Create pre- and post-game pages

• Copy edit, post and update stories

• Edit and post relevant video, photos and audio content

• Research future projects

• Assist with other facets of editorial Web production

• Potential writing opportunities may exist

QUALIFICATIONS:

• Must be able to receive college credit for this internship and provide verification that credit will be received

• Must have solid knowledge of and interest in sports — a background in hockey and/or baseball is especially helpful

• Excellent research and organizational skills and must be detail oriented

• Must possess basic journalistic skills — copy editing, familiarity with AP Style, etc.

• Ability to be successful working in a fast paced, loosely structured environment

• Should have strong communication and interpersonal skills

• Must be a self-starter who can work independently with minimal supervision but also able to work effectively within a team environment

• Available and willing to work night and weekend shifts

• Experience working with/having knowledge of new media practices and/or multiple media formats text, video, audio and photo – is a plus

• Pursuing a degree in Journalism, Communications, English or a related field is preferred

NESN is an E.O.E