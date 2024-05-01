The Bruins have been here before, so though missing out on an opportunity to close out the Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Tuesday might sting, it isn’t the end of the world.

It just can’t happen again, because then the pressure will really be on.

“We met this morning to go over it. I think that was really productive and we’re looking forward to getting out of here today and getting to Toronto,” Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy said Wednesday, per team-provided video. “… It was productive this morning. It was a lot of things we needed to hear, needed to see, and we’ll be better for it.”

Boston travels back to Toronto on Wednesday, where it will have another opportunity at trying to close out the Maple Leafs. The B’s found themselves in an almost identical position last season against the Florida Panthers.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s actually quite remarkable how similar the situations are.

The Bruins took a 3-1 series lead in both instances, forced a mid-series goaltending change in both instances and lost Game 5 in overtime at TD Garden in both instances.

It could be argued that history isn’t on their side, but McAvoy isn’t buying it.

“It starts by not reflecting on last year, and really anything like that,” McAvoy said with a chuckle. “You get these opportunities in series, and you have to make the most of them. The fourth game is the hardest one to get.”

Story continues below advertisement

Boston is just focused on getting better as it attempts to close things out in Toronto.

“It was about looking in the mirror today,” McAvoy continued. “It was about figuring out as a team how we’re going to be better.”