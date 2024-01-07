The Boston Bruins netted a season-high seven goals in their dominant win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

With outstanding effort on all fronts, six different Bruins scored in tonight’s win. Trent Frederic scored a pair of goals against Tampa, drawing inspiration from his captain Brad Marchand who knocked two down against the Penguins this past Thursday. As the model of consistency, Brad Marchand led his team to victory once again.

For more, check out the video above presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.