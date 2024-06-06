Jayson Tatum leads the Boston Celtics into the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons. Boston needs to finish the job this time with legitimate production from its star.

Tatum takes the floor at TD Garden against the Dallas Mavericks with a star-studded supporting cast of Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday. With that being said, all eyes will be on Tatum from the opening tip and how he could rise above consistent postseason criticism, even with the Celtics rolling to a 12-2 record during the playoffs.

ESPN will have the call of the NBA Finals and before tipoff, analyzed how Tatum could start his latest path to a potential championship with the Celtics.

“I want to see what his mental approach is going to be in the first quarter,” former NBA forward Richard Jefferson shared. “He’s got a ton of teammates around him. He’s got All-Stars around him. Is he going to defer? Is he going to try to come out and set the tone? What is he going to do?”

As Tatum looks for an improved performance from his previous trip against the Golden State Warriors, his ability to see the court and assess the Mavericks’ coverages can make an early difference for the Celtics.

“These games are more mental than they are just physical,” Jefferson said.

The Celtics and Mavericks tip-off at TD Garden at 8:30 p.m. ET.