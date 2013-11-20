Houston Rockets

Report: James Harden Sued for Allegedly Punching Heckling Lakers Fan

on Wed, Nov 20, 2013 at 5:45PM

James Harden, Avery BradleyListen, James Harden, we kind of understand. Almost all of us has wanted to punch a Lakers fan at some time in our lives.

Harden is now being accused of following through on everyone’s fantasy.

A heckling fan named Barak Golan is suing Harden for assault and battery, TMZ reports. Golan reportedly yelled “Kobe [Bryant] owns your [expletive]!” at Harden when the Rockets guard rolled down his window to greet fans in West Hollywood, Calif., on Nov. 3, allegedly prompting Harden to punch Golan in the face.

Harden’s representatives did not comment to TMZ, nor is there confirmation whether Bryant indeed owns any body parts belonging to Harden.

