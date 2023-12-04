Neither Ime Udoka nor LeBron James were willing to reveal what they said to each other Saturday night in an exchange that yielded both of them a technical foul.

Well, we now have some details on the war of words at Crypto.com Arena.

The incident spawned from Lakers players complaining about a foul call less than four minutes into the fourth quarter. Udoka took issue with Los Angeles’ gripes, but the way he went about expressing his bone to pick with the Purple and Gold didn’t sit well with James.

Here’s a transcription of the exchange, per a video shared by the Legendz_NBA account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Udoka: “Stop crying like (expletive), man. Stop (expletive).”

James: “We’re all grown men. Nah, that (expletive) word ain’t cool. Don’t use it so loosely.”

Udoka: “Yeah, I said it.”

James: “Don’t use that word so loosely. Don’t use it so loosely, though.”

Udoka: “What are you going to do about what I said? Walking over here like you’re going to do something. Soft ass boy.”

The technical Udoka received for the verbal spat with James was his second of the contest, which signaled an ejection for the Rockets head coach. James was able to finish the game and logged 16 points, seven assists and four rebounds in the Lakers’ 107-97 win.